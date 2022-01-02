Expand / Collapse search

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19

By Chris Williams
U.S. Army (retired) General Lloyd Austin testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee during his conformation hearing to be the next Secretary of Defense on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I tested positive this morning for COVID-19," he tweeted Sunday evening, saying he was vaccinated and received his COVID-19 booster in October.. "I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave. My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions."

Austin further said he will quarantine himself for the next five days per guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He added that he plans to virtually attend key meetings.

Austin said he last had a meeting with President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, which was more than a week before he started showing symptoms. However, he was last at the Pentagon on Thursday but said the staff wore masks and were socially distant. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 