Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19

article

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I tested positive this morning for COVID-19," he tweeted Sunday evening, saying he was vaccinated and received his COVID-19 booster in October.. "I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave. My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions."

Austin further said he will quarantine himself for the next five days per guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He added that he plans to virtually attend key meetings.

RELATED: Marine Corps removes 206 service members for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

Austin said he last had a meeting with President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, which was more than a week before he started showing symptoms. However, he was last at the Pentagon on Thursday but said the staff wore masks and were socially distant.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.