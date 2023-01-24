Deer Park ISD, Pasadena ISD cancel classes for Wednesday, January 25

The Deer Park Independent School District. as well as the Pasadena Independent School District. announced on Tuesday evening that they would be canceling class on Wednesday, January 25, following the severe weather that rolled through the area.

Deer Park ISD sent the following message to all parents and school district employees:

"Dear Parent/Guardian,

We hope this message finds you safe and sound after today’s events.

It appears many homes and businesses in our area were damaged, and some neighborhoods remain without power at this time.

After careful consideration, we believe it is in the best interest of our students, team members, and community to cancel school for tomorrow, Jan. 25.

We hope this will give families a chance to recover from the stress of today’s events, and we believe it is best for children to be with their parents or guardians after a natural disaster.

Tomorrow’s school cancellation will also give our staff time to examine our facilities and identify any damage that might have occurred.

Thankfully, it appears there were no casualties or injuries associated with the tornado that hit Deer Park this afternoon. Tonight, all of our Deer Park schools are still without power. (The schools in the Fairmont and Deepwater areas have power.)

We will share additional information as it becomes available."

Pasadena ISD posted the following statement on social media on Tuesday evening:

"Pasadena ISD is officially closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, due to continued power outages across our community, including many of our campuses. This will allow families and staff time to take care of their needs and allow our staff to make necessary assessments and repairs throughout our district. We wish to extend our gratitude to our staff and first responders for keeping our students safe. We will provide an update regarding the reopening of schools by 4 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday).