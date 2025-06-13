Oscar Rosales given death penalty for Harris County corporal's shooting death

The Brief Oscar Rosales was found guilty last week of the 2022 death of Corporal Charles Galloway. Rosales received the death penalty for the murder on Friday. Rosales admitted to shooting Cpl. Galloway in a case of mistaken identity.



A Harris County jury has given a convict the death penalty for a corporal's shooting death.

Harris County corporal death: Death penalty

What we know:

On Friday, June 6, Oscar Rosales was found guilty of capital murder for the 2022 death of Pct. 5 Corporal Charles Galloway.

During Rosales' sentencing hearing on Friday, a jury came back with a death penalty verdict.

From shooting to arrests

The backstory:

In January 2022, Corporal Charles Galloway was shot and killed in southwest Houston while he was trying to perform a traffic stop.

The driver, now identified as Oscar Rosales, got out of his vehicle and shot at Cpl. Galloway's car. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Rosales was identified as a wanted suspect, and he was arrested in Mexico days later.

Four other people were arrested for allegedly helping Rosales with his escape.

During his trial, Rosales admitted to shooting Cpl. Galloway, but he claimed that he thought the corporal was a strip club security guard who he had separate issues with.

