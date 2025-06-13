Expand / Collapse search
Oscar Rosales given death penalty for Harris County corporal's shooting death

By
Published  June 13, 2025 3:00pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
Man sentenced to death for Harris County corporal's shooting death

In January 2022, Oscar Rosales shot and killed Corporal Charles Galloway in southwest Houston.

The Brief

    • Oscar Rosales was found guilty last week of the 2022 death of Corporal Charles Galloway.
    • Rosales received the death penalty for the murder on Friday.
    • Rosales admitted to shooting Cpl. Galloway in a case of mistaken identity.

HARRIS COUNTY - A Harris County jury has given a convict the death penalty for a corporal's shooting death.

Harris County corporal death: Death penalty

What we know:

On Friday, June 6, Oscar Rosales was found guilty of capital murder for the 2022 death of Pct. 5 Corporal Charles Galloway.

During Rosales' sentencing hearing on Friday, a jury came back with a death penalty verdict.

From shooting to arrests

The backstory:

In January 2022, Corporal Charles Galloway was shot and killed in southwest Houston while he was trying to perform a traffic stop.

The driver, now identified as Oscar Rosales, got out of his vehicle and shot at Cpl. Galloway's car. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Rosales was identified as a wanted suspect, and he was arrested in Mexico days later. 

Four other people were arrested for allegedly helping Rosales with his escape.

District Attorney calls Oscar Rosales’ alleged murder of Harris Co. Pct 5 corporal ‘a death penalty case’

*NOTE: This video was uploaded in 2024.* FOX 26's Damali Keith shares the latest after Harris County Pct. 5 Constable Office Corporal Charles Galloway was killed during a traffic stop and his alleged killer, Oscar Rosales, is behind bars in the county jail without bond.

During his trial, Rosales admitted to shooting Cpl. Galloway, but he claimed that he thought the corporal was a strip club security guard who he had separate issues with.

Suspect admits responsibility in death of Harris County deputy

*NOTE: This video was uploaded on June 5.* Oscar Rosales testified during his trial for the 2022 death of Harris County Pct. 5 Corporal Charles Galloway.

The Source: A FOX 26 crew was present at Oscar Rosales' trial when the sentencing verdict was read. Information in this report also comes from previous FOX 26 reporting.

