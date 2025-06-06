Man found guilty in 2022 death of Harris County Pct. 5 corporal

The Brief Oscar Rosales has been convicted of the death of Harris County Pct. 5 Corporal Charles Galloway. Cpl. Galloway was shot and killed in 2022 while trying to conduct a traffic stop. Rosales admitted to shooting Cpl. Galloway in a case of mistaken identity.



A man has been found guilty in the shooting death of a Harris County corporal.

Harris County corporal death: Suspect convicted

What we know:

A Harris County jury handed down a verdict for Oscar Rosales for the 2022 death of Pct. 5 Corporal Charles Galloway.

Rosales was found guilty on Friday of capital murder.

What's next:

The punishment phase of Rosales' trial will resume on Monday.

From shooting to verdict

The backstory:

In January 2022, Corporal Charles Galloway was shot and killed in southwest Houston while he was trying to perform a traffic stop.

The driver, now identified as Oscar Rosales, got out of his vehicle and shot at Cpl. Galloway's car. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Rosales was identified as a wanted suspect, and he was arrested in Mexico days later.

Four other people were arrested for allegedly helping Rosales with his escape.

During his capital murder trial, Rosales admitted to shooting Cpl. Galloway, but he claimed that he thought the corporal was a strip club security guard who he had separate issues with.

