Judge denies bond for Oscar Rosales in murder of Harris County corporal; 2 more charged

Judge denies bond for capital murder suspect Oscar Rosales

Capital murder suspect Oscar Rosales, who is charged in the shooting death of a Harris County corporal, appeared in court Friday morning. The judge denied Rosales bond.

HOUSTON - A Harris County Criminal District Judge has denied bond for the suspect in the death of a Harris County Precinct 5 corporal.

Oscar Rosales is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Cpl. Charles Galloway that happened during a traffic stop on Sunday. He was brought back to Houston Wednesday after an international manhunt led to his arrest in Mexico.

Rosales, 51, appeared in court on Friday morning much quieter than he was during his probably court hearing Wednesday night.

After hearing the case, 482nd District Judge Maritza Antu agreed to deny bond for Rosales.

His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 11:30 a.m.

Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap and Asst. Chief Kevin Hubbard personally delivered accused murderer Oscar Rosales to the Harris Co. Joint Processing Center Wednesday evening. Rosales was in Corporal Charles Galloway's handcuffs. Cpl. Galloway was executed early Sunday morning during a traffic stop.

Two other people have been charged with Hindering Apprehension, Jose Santos Cruz-Gutierrez and Jose Romel Hernandez.

They are accused of withholding information on Rosales' whereabouts and pawning jewelry to give Rosales money.

Cruz-Gutierrez is out on a $25,000 bond. Hernandez was denied bond.

$100K bond for 2 accused of tampering with evidence in connection to shooting of Pct. 5 corporal
$100K bond for 2 accused of tampering with evidence in connection to shooting of Pct. 5 corporal

Bond was set at $100,000 each for Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez, 42, and Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, 40, who are charged with felony tampering with evidence in connection to the deadly shooting of Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office Corporal Charles Galloway.