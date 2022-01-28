Judge denies bond for Oscar Rosales in murder of Harris County corporal; 2 more charged

A Harris County Criminal District Judge has denied bond for the suspect in the death of a Harris County Precinct 5 corporal.

Oscar Rosales is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Cpl. Charles Galloway that happened during a traffic stop on Sunday. He was brought back to Houston Wednesday after an international manhunt led to his arrest in Mexico.

Rosales, 51, appeared in court on Friday morning much quieter than he was during his probably court hearing Wednesday night.

After hearing the case, 482nd District Judge Maritza Antu agreed to deny bond for Rosales.

His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 11:30 a.m.

Two other people have been charged with Hindering Apprehension, Jose Santos Cruz-Gutierrez and Jose Romel Hernandez.

They are accused of withholding information on Rosales' whereabouts and pawning jewelry to give Rosales money.

Cruz-Gutierrez is out on a $25,000 bond. Hernandez was denied bond.