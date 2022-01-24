Suspect Oscar Rosales wanted in deadly shooting of Harris Co. Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway

article

Authorities have identified the suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of Corporal Charles Galloway of the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office.

A combined reward of up to $60,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 51-year-old Oscar Rosales, who Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says Rosales has been charged with capital murder in connection to Corporal Galloway’s death.

Chief Finner says authorities already searched multiple locations, and he is calling on "everybody to get into the fight of finding him."

"We're working with every law enforcement, federal, local, airports to bus stations, every part of our border in Texas. We need the eyes and the ears of all of our citizens to help us bring this suspect in custody," Chief Finner said.

Corporal Charles Galloway (Photo: Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office)

Authorities say Corporal Galloway, 47, was shot and killed on Sunday morning in southwest Houston while attempting to conduct a traffic stop. The deadly shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 9100 block of Beechnut.

According to the constable’s office, the driver exited the vehicle and fired repeatedly at Corporal Galloway’s patrol car.

Corporal Galloway was struck multiple times. He died at the scene.

Corporal Galloway joined Pct. 5 in 2009. He most recently served in the Toll Road Division, where he served as a Field Training Officer.

The Houston Police Department is handling the investigation in the shooting.

Anyone with information on Rosales' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston immediately at 713-222-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

