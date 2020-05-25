Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in League City

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in League City.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a motel on Hobbs Road near FM 518.

According to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset, the officer was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle and discovered during the investigation that a woman had outstanding warrants.

Sheriff Trochesset says as the officer was attempting to take her into custody, an altercation occurred with a man.

The man was shot and died at the hospital. The officer was not injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.