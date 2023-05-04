Expand / Collapse search

Deadly Houston shooting during possible robbery at apartment complex on S. Green Drive

Houston
No arrests have been made yet after a man was shot and killed during a possible armed robbery at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed during a possible robbery at a Houston apartment complex, police say.

The shooting was reported around 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of S. Green Drive.

Authorities arrived to find a man, believed to be in his 20s, shot in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a witness reported seeing two men with ski masks. Police say the witness heard an altercation and then three or four gunshots.

The suspects fled the scene.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting possibly stemmed from a robbery.

The investigation is still continuing.