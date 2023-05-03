Houston car arson attack: Suspect uses gasoline to ignite large car fire outside home

A mother and her four children escaped a home on Houston’s eastside after someone dumped gasoline on a car nearby and lit it on fire.

"We’re still alive," said the mother named Theresa. "That’s all I can say. We’re still alive. By the grace of God, we’re still here."

Home surveillance video from a home nearby shows the flames grow outside the home early Sunday morning.

"It was like a snake of flames," said Jim Carroll, a neighbor. "You could see the fumes when it got underneath the car [go] boom."

A car and trashcan outside the home are burned to a crisp. A line of dead grass now extends from the car to the street.

"It’s the East End," said Carroll. "Nothing freaks people on the East End, because there is always something going on over here with crime. Porch pirates, arson, criminal trespass, people need to start exercising their right to protect themselves."

Theresa says whoever did this acted out of sabotage and hatred.

"I don’t even let my kids outside anymore," said Theresa. "We’re scared to walk to school."

So far, no arrests have been made. Theresa is hoping to raise enough money to get a new car.

If you'd like to help the family, click HERE.

"What is going on in the East End, because this isn’t right?" said Theresa. "If you’re going to light a car on fire, you’re trying to kill somebody. You know that car is eventually going to blow up, and it’s right next to my house."

If you have any information about this case, or think you recognize the person responsible, you’re urged to contact law enforcement.