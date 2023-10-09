A suspect has been charged in a deadly Houston crash that left a man dead and a woman in the hospital, police say.

Frankie Leroy Washington, 32, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to the crash early Sunday morning.

Frankie Leroy Washington (Photo: Houston Police Department)

According to police, Washington was driving a pickup truck southbound in the 9500 block of Jensen Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a METRO sign.

Police say the pickup truck continued through the intersection at Tidwell Road, struck a curb, struck a wooden light pole and then rolled over several times.

A 36-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead, and a 32-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police say.

According to police, Washington was found to be impaired, and he was charged.