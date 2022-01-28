Deadly crash on Southwest Freeway at Bellfort has traffic backed up for miles

A deadly crash on the Southwest Freeway has traffic shutdown for miles.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 5 a.m. Friday near Bellfort.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and the traffic backup across all outbound mainlanes could be stretched out for miles.

It looks like a parking lot with many drivers unable to go anywhere. Some are being diverted off the mainlanes.

If you're heading to Fort Bend County through the Southwest Freeway, you're urged to take an alternate route.

