Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash on Barker Cypress shuts down traffic, leaves car in pieces

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

CYPRESS, Texas - A man is dead after he crashed his car in the Cy-Fair area on Wednesday morning.

Harris County Sheriff's Office units responded to a car fire on the 9900 block of Barker Cypress near Tuckerton, where they found a single car mangled and in pieces.

Deputies found one adult male with significant injuries.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Barker Cypress was closed both ways for roughly an hour to traffic.