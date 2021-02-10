Deadly crash on Barker Cypress shuts down traffic, leaves car in pieces

article

A man is dead after he crashed his car in the Cy-Fair area on Wednesday morning.

Harris County Sheriff's Office units responded to a car fire on the 9900 block of Barker Cypress near Tuckerton, where they found a single car mangled and in pieces.

Deputies found one adult male with significant injuries.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Barker Cypress was closed both ways for roughly an hour to traffic.