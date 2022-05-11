Deadly crash involving box truck on East Freeway blocks all westbound lanes

article

A deadly crash involving a box truck on the East Freeway is blocking all westbound lanes near Mercury Drive in east Houston.

Houston Police reports at least one person is dead as a result of the incident on Wednesday morning.

According to Houston TranStar, the accident reportedly involved three vehicles and happened just before 11 a.m.

HPD's Vehicular Crimes investigators are on the scene trying to determine what led to the crash.

SkyFOX was over the scene which showed the box truck on its side with several boxes, believed to be from the trailer, strewn across the roadway.

Major traffic delays are expected as all lanes have been closed to traffic while first responders work the scene. At first, the far-left lane was still open to traffic, but that has since been closed.

As a result, Houston TranStar cameras are showing a major backup along the feeder.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes if traveling inbound on the East Freeway near Mercury.

