Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in east Houston, causing traffic delays.

It happened on the 610 East Loop going northbound at Clinton Dr., where it's unclear exactly how everything transpired, but we're told a man was changing his tire when the driver lost control.

The man, who has not been identified by investigators, as of this writing, died at the scene, while the driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The roads were closed for several hours as a result.

No additional information was shared by police, but an investigation remains underway.