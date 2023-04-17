One of the state’s final witnesses, David Temple’s ex-wife, is expected to be called to the stand by the prosecution this afternoon.

Heather Scott Temple was David Temple’s mistress in 1999 when his wife, Katy High School teacher Belinda Temple was murdered. Prosecutors say Temple shot his wife to death in order to be with his mistress. Temple and Scott married two years later. They have since divorced.

PREVIOUS: Hearing begins for man convicted of pregnant wife's murder

Temple was found guilty for a second time in 2019 after his first verdict was overturned on appeal due to prosecutorial misconduct. That jury couldn’t decide on how to sentence Temple.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

This is the third jury tasked with deciding Temple’s fate. They are only deciding how Temple should be sentenced. The punishment range is from probation to life in prison.