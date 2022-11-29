Veterans who are looking for a new job can attend a hiring event in Houston with dozens of area employers.

DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the Houston Veterans Job Fair on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It will be held at Minute Maid Park in the Club Concourse on the first base side.

More than 80 employers from the area are expected at the event. Texas Instruments, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, PepsiCo, Port Houston and dozens more are expected, according to the event website.

All transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents can register for free online.

Before the event, you should make a RecruitMilitary profile, upload your resume, and learn more about some of the open jobs.

To register and learn more about the event, click here.