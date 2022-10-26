Darrell Brooks trial: Jury deliberations 1st full day, Reddit post a 'prank'

Twelve Waukesha County jurors enter their second day and first full day of deliberations in the Darrell Brooks trial on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Brooks faces 76 charges in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. Those charges include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts.

Darrell Brooks

Court opened on Wednesday morning with a couple of updates. Judge Jennifer Dorow noted that a Reddit post that was allegedly posted Tuesday evening was a "prank." The post was allegedly written by a juror in the Brooks trial. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating this social post – and the person or persons behind it.

Brooks called the information about the Reddit post "very concerning" – and even suggested the court look into a mistrial.

"Just for the concern factor, the language – it's pretty clear it came from a juror or someone who sites in this courtroom every single day," Brooks told the judge. "It's too many questions and it's too concerning.

Judge Jennifer Dorow

Judge Dorow responded to Brooks' comments by saying the case surrounding the social post remains speculative – that there are no grounds for a mistrial at this point.

Tuesday recap

Jurors began deliberations by the end of the day Tuesday. First, they had to get through five to six hours of jury instructions read to them by Judge Jennifer Dorow before closing arguments from the prosecution and Brooks.

Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks' intent during her closing arguments as Brooks' monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the parade shows he intended to kill people, she said.

Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper

"Just stop driving. That’s it. It’s really that simple. Not one person had to be hurt that day if he would have just stopped driving," Opper said. "He plowed through 68 different people. Sixty-eight. How can you hit one and keep going? How can you hit two and keep going? How can you hit three and keep going? It didn’t faze him a bit. He kept going until he got to the end and there were no more bodies to hit."

She concluded her remarks by playing a video of what she said was "the carnage" Brooks caused in the parade.

Brooks initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease but withdrew the plea in September without explanation. Just days before his trial began Oct. 3, he dismissed his public defenders and elected to represent himself.

He has spent every day of the trial arguing with Dorow, refusing to recognize his own name and insisting the state has no jurisdiction over him. Multiple times, the judge has had bailiffs move him to another courtroom where he could watch the proceedings via video but she could mute his microphone when he became disruptive.

The judge allowed him to give his closing arguments to the jury in person on Tuesday. He tried to argue that the SUV had been recalled due to a throttle malfunction. After Opper objected — a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle inspector testified earlier in the trial that the vehicle was in good working order, including the brakes — he suggested the driver might have panicked. He noted that some witnesses testified they heard the SUV's horn honking.

He didn't quite acknowledge he was the driver but said that at night when he's alone in his cell he often asks questions how "this" happened. But he has never asked himself if "this" was intentional because he knows it wasn't. He didn't explain what he was referring to with the word "this."

Darrell Brooks

"Throughout this year I’ve been called a lot of things," Brooks said. "And to be fair I am a lot of things. A murderer is not one of them."

"You need to look in the mirror, Mr. Brooks," Opper said during her rebuttal. "Your actions are that of a murderer. "

Prosecutors allege Brooks got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend on the streets of Waukesha as the parade was starting Nov. 21, fled in his SUV and drove it into the parade. Opper told the jury that she doesn't know why Brooks entered the parade other than he was enraged.

In addition to the homicide counts, he faces 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence. Each reckless endangerment count carries a maximum sentence of 17 1/2 years in prison.

After closing arguments

The jury was excused for deliberations at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday. The jury went into sequestration, meaning they would remain together in a secure location until a verdict is reached. The judge said the alternate jurors would be in a separate jury deliberation room to be called upon as needed.

As the case was handed over to the jury, Brooks asked whether he would be required to stay in the courtroom while the jury deliberated, noting it was "shower day" in his pod at the jail. The judge said she understood but said she wanted him around in case the jury had questions.

Darrell Brooks in court Tuesday, Oct. 25

Brooks then asked about the 68 recklessly endangering safety charges, asking how they could be on the list if they didn't testify. The judge said there was sufficient evidence provided by the state.

Brooks asked if he could get his "filings," and the judge said he could have his originals back if the clerk was able to scan them in.

The court went into recess until 7 p.m.

There are 76 individual criminal charges against Brooks. The jury has to vote on each one. Assuming they follow the instructions, that is 107 pages of material to work through. So even if they are unanimous in their views of his innocence or guilt, reaching a verdict on all 76 counts could take time.

Earlier Tuesday, Judge Dorow said upon a conviction, she would ask both parties to come in on Monday, Oct. 31 to address how many people may wish to speak at sentencing.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.

Associated press contributed to this report.