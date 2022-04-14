Dallas 2-year-old hit by SUV while running toward ice cream truck

article

A 2-year-old child died Wednesday after being hit by a car while running towards an ice cream truck in Pleasant Grove.

According to the Dallas Police Department, it happened around 8 p.m. outside an apartment complex on Delafield Lane, in Pleasant Grove.

Police said the ice cream truck was parked along the curb. A woman in an SUV tried to go around it just as the 2-year-old ran out into the street.

The child was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police said the woman did stop to help and will likely not face charges.

READ MORE:

Tinslee Lewis, at center of life support battle, leaves Fort Worth hospital

Fort Worth murder suspects found sleeping in car at White Settlement park

Advertisement

Dallas 3-year-old's mother charged with manslaughter in his shooting death