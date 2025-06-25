Driver hospitalized after vehicle falls into ditch in Cypress area

The Brief A vehicle fell into a ditch on Mason Road and Cypresswood Drive. Officials say the driver has been flown to a hospital. Mason Road has fully reopened in the area.



A driver has been flown to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a ditch in the Cypress area, according to Precinct 4 officials.

Cypress, TX: Mason Road closure

(Courtesy: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

What we know:

The incident happened on Mason Road and Cypresswood Drive.

The northbound lanes Mason Road were closed off as crews handled the scene. The lanes have since reopened.

According to Constable Mark Herman's office, an elderly driver was pulled out of a vehicle after it fell into a ditch.

The man has reportedly been taken to a hospital via Life Flight.

What we don't know:

The man has not been identified and there is no information on his condition.