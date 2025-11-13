The Brief Two people were found dead at a Cypress home on Thursday morning. Authorities say they had been shot. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.



An investigation is underway at a Cypress home, where a man and a woman were shot to death on Thursday morning.

2 shot at Cypress home

What we know:

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and Cy-Fair EMS responded to a shooting in the 13700 block of Bonaventure Drive, near Trudeau Drive and found a man and a woman dead. Authorities say they had gunshot wounds.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an adult relative and two small children were in the home but were not harmed.

What we don't know:

The people who were found dead have not been identified.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, but Sheriff Gonzalez says it may be a murder-suicide.

What's next:

Homicide and crime scene investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.