Law enforcement has identified three people who were found dead after a house fire in Cypress.

On Monday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tentatively identified the victims as Kelly Masciarelli, her son Kolin Foster, and his girlfriend Cameryn Richard.

All three victims lived in the home on Plains River Drive. Their bodies were discovered when emergency crews were called to the fire around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators believe the fire was started after the victims died.

Arson investigators say the fire appears to have been set on purpose and was started by an accelerant.

"This is definitely a homicide, not accidental death due to fire and smoke inhalation," said Sergeant Michael Ritchie, of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division said on Sunday.

Officials also said the bodies of the victims showed signs of foul play and trauma.

"Unfortunately, we’ve seen this before in homicide, where an individual will commit murder and then try to set a fire inside of the home to cover their tracks," said Sergeant Ritchie.

Gonzalez says at this point they are still working to identify a suspect in the case. Investigators are also working to learn if anyone else had been staying at the home.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

