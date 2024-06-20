Alex Robinson, 19, has been arrested and charged with attempted sexual assault in Cypress, Texas. His bond has been set at $100,000, and a magistrate's order of protection has been requested. Robinson is also facing charges of unlawful detention and assault.

Alex Robinson is accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman in Cypress.

Robinson allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman inside a Cricket store next to the Yong-In Tae Kwon Do dojo on Wednesday evening. Authorities say the Instructors heard the woman's cries for help and intervened, pulling Robinson off the victim. When Robinson turned to attack the instructors, they used their martial arts training to subdue and pin him down until deputies arrived.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez commended the quick actions of the dojo instructors, stating, "Thank you to the Yong-In dojo for your quick action in protecting others." The incident occurred in the 6800 block of Fry Road.

The deputies' investigation revealed that Robinson scratched and bit one of the instructors during the struggle, leading to additional assault charges. The victim and the dojo instructors provided crucial information that led to Robinson's arrest.

Robinson appeared in court overnight, where his bond was set.