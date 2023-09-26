Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ranked No.1 outdoor entertainment venue globally

article

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion has been ranked as the No.1 outdoor entertainment venue in the world. Over this summer, 268,000 fans attended concerts between mid-June and mid-September.

According to Pollstar, the renowned magazine covering the concert industry, Woodlands Pavilion outperformed the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland (245,000 attendees), and the Waldbühne Berlin in Germany (198,000 attendees) to secure the top spot.

This achievement was heightened by the venue hosting 38 shows during this period, exceeding its average number of shows per year. The pavilion expects to host 42 shows this year, generating million-dollar box office grosses significantly higher than previous years.

Some of the standout performances that contributed to this success include Post Malone's concert on August 8 which generated over $1.7 million in ticket sales, setting a Woodlands Pavilion box office record.

On July 22, Shania Twain's show sold 1.4 million tickets, making it one of the biggest shows of the summer.

Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe will be the next artists to grace the stage of the Pavilion on October 6.

Woodlands Pavilion opened in 1990 as a first-class performing arts facility featuring classical and contemporary performances, with Frank Sinatra performing during its opening weekend. Despite challenges, including damage from Hurricane Ike in 2008, the venue has continuously expanded and evolved.

It is evident that the pavilion is a premier outdoor entertainment venue in the industry and is capable of drawing significant audiences to its diverse events.