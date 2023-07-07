Cyclospora cases on the rise in Harris Co.

Harris County Public Health, the Houston Health Department, and Fort Bend County Health & Human Services have received reports of an increased number of Cyclospora infections.

Cyclospora is a non-life-threatening gastrointestinal illness caused by an intestinal parasite. People can become infected by consuming contaminated food or water.

Officials said in Texas, increased cases of Cyclosporiasis tend to occur seasonally between the months of April and August and symptoms tend to appear between two to 14 days.

Cases have been associated with the consumption of fresh produce, including fresh cilantro, pre-packaged salad mix, raspberries, basil, snow peas, and mesclun lettuce.

Most individuals recover with no significant health effect; however, those who are immunocompromised, infants, or elderly, may be more affected and potentially require hospitalization for treatment. It is important to note that the disease cannot be transmitted through direct person-to-person contact.

The health departments are investigating the cases and would like to remind people that some gastrointestinal illnesses can spread quickly, especially during the summer. Here are some prevention tips:

- Wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing food.

- Wash all fruits and vegetables before eating, cutting, or cooking.

- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and surfaces to avoid cross-contamination.

If you or a loved one experience any of these symptoms, please reach out to your healthcare provider.

