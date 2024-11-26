Explosion reported on Brittmore Road, business claims roof damaged

An explosion has been reported in northwest Houston, causing alleged damage to a business and some vehicles, Cy-Fair officials say.

According to the fire department, a business owner next door to the 4500 block of Brittmoore Road called in to report an explosion.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The business said they had damage to their roof and some of the vehicles.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

One person was treated for a minor glass cut injury on scene.

One Cy-Fair unit was called to the scene to investigate as well as HAZMAT as a precaution. HCFMO inspection crew was also called in case the building sustained any damage.