A new ride-sharing program is coming to Houston in the next few months…and the cars are driverless.

Cruise, a company founded in San Francisco by Kyle Vogt, is offering self-driving cars and offering driverless rides. The company currently operates in Austin, Phoenix, and San Francisco.

In 2013, Vogt founded Cruise and fulfilled his childhood dream of making self-driving cars a reality.

General Motors acquired Cruise in 2016, bringing more than a century of experience in designing and manufacturing vehicles to the AV effort.

Cruise, in 2018, opened its AV fleet to employees as a ride-share network before launching to the public in late January 2022.

Company founder Vogt announced on his Twitter on May 10 that Cruise will go live in Houston and Dallas in the next few months and supervised autonomous driving will start in Houston in a few days.