Criminal Dist. Court judge frees repeat offender with 4th felony bond days before his capital murder trial

"If you don’t show up for jury trial, that generally means you don’t want to be tried because you fear what might happen," said assistant DA Joanne Musick.

Remember those words carefully. You will soon see how they play into the hard to believe saga of Kevin Calhoun.

On Monday, Calhoun’s capital murder trial was scheduled to begin. He was charged with capital murder in 2016.

"A home invasion robbery where a gun and some cash was stolen from the victim and the victim was shot in the head as he and another suspect fled the scene," Musick said.

"While on parole, Calhoun gets charged with murder," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

That meant Calhoun was ineligible for bond until his parole ended in 2021.

174th Criminal District Court Judge Hazel B. Jones freed Calhoun from jail by granting him three felony cash bonds.

"While in jail, he evidently struck a guard there, so he gets charged with assault of a public servant," Kahan said. "They also tie him to another aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon back in 2016."

On May 28, Calhoun is arrested and charged with felon in possession of a weapon. The DA’s office asked the 174th Criminal District Court to deny Calhoun a bond. Remember he’s just days away from his capital murder trial.

"They give him another bond so on May 28, he’s back out on bond," said Kahan.

"On Monday afternoon, Kevin Calhoun was set for jury trial at the NRG," Musick said. "We have our jurors from the District Clerk and the community showing up there and he was to begin his trial for capital murder."

"Where was Mr. Calhoun? That’s what brings us to why we are doing this segment," said Kahan. "Lord knows where he is because he wasn’t in court."

"It certainly is a big expense for the county and the community shows up to participate in this jury trial and it can’t happen," said Musick.

"I’d love for someone to tell me why they thought this was in the best interest of public safety to continue to release him," Kahan said.

