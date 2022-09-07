Crime continues to be concern for voters amid race for Harris County judge

Republican Alex Mealer is calling her challenge of incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo a referendum on public safety and runaway violence. 61 days out from the election, the West Point graduate and Afghan War veteran delivered a pledge.

"We have the votes when we get in office to fund a thousand more law enforcement positions," said Mealer. "That is a serious commitment to safety. That is what an immediate solution to looks like to an immediate problem. More resources mean quicker response times, faster investigations, and dangerous criminals off the street."

Mealer was flanked by every major law enforcement organization in Harris County, all of which backed her commitment for substantially more "boots on the ground".

"The people of Harris County have figured it out. They know we are in a public safety crisis, one that we've never seen because of the failed policies put in by the current administration," said Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Pct. 4.

"At some point we have to call out these elected officials who have a job to do and have failed miserably at it. We can see it on the streets every single day," said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union.

"You have Constables and Sheriffs locking arms and saying enough is enough and it's time to adopt policies that will address the lawlessness that's on our streets," said Jack Cagle, Harris County Commissioner Pct. 4.

As for funding the added law enforcement personnel Mealer says it's a matter of establishing meaningful crime reduction as a top priority.

"Because if you ask residents do they want another bureaucrat or do they want another law enforcement officer patrolling or working in our jails it's a pretty clear choice and that's what we are making this election about," said Mealer.

Mealer again challenged the incumbent Hidalgo to debate with a taunt.

"I understand you might be scared. If I had your record, I'd be scared too," said Mealer.

While Hidalgo a poll just released by the UH-Hobby School has Hidalgo leading by 10 points, the Houston Firefighter's Union says it is backing the play of fellow first responders in law enforcement supporting Mealer.