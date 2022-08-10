Battle to come over $1.2 billion bond proposal by Harris County leaders

It's been a full week since the Democratic majority on Harris County Commissioner's Court voted to ask local taxpayers for permission to borrow an additional $1.2 billion - a bond issue aimed at improving roads, parks, and public safety infrastructure.

"I know well where folks want to see their money spent and folks want to see their money spent yesterday," said Adrian Garcia, Harris County Commissioner Pct. 2

"My understanding is there are unmet needs that if we don't pass this bond we are going to drop below a level of service that the community has come to expect," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

If approved, the average Harris County homeowner would see their tax bill rise $32 and not just once, because the added expense extends over the 25 year term of the bonds.

"This is not the time. The public is being hammered," said Jack Cagle, Harris County Commissioner Pct. 4.

Citing sky-high property tax bills, the increased cost of food, electricity, natural gas, cell service and fuel for vehicles, Cagle is against taking on the additional public debt and piling a new cost on residents struggling to make ends meet, especially with nearly $200 million unspent from a previous roads and parks "debt package"- issued seven years ago.

"Our income is larger than it's ever been before. This is not a revenue problem. This is a spending problem," said Cagle.

Harris County Pct. 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey also opposes the bond proposal, in part, because taxpayers have been given no specifics on how or where the borrowed money will be spent.