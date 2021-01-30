COVID-19 vaccinations "ramping up" in Harris County as officials use new strategy

Instead of a COVID-19 super-site on Saturday, the Houston Health Department decided to disperse their vaccines at several locations.

"What you will begin to see is us going out into neighborhoods to reach people that we want to reach," said Houston Health Department Director Stephen Williams.

Minute Maid Park was used as a "super site" 2 weeks ago for Coronavirus shots. The Health Department managed to give out more than 6,400 vaccines on a single Saturday. This weekend, they’re using a new strategy to be in certain communities.

"Please be patient," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "We’re going to do our very best to get out in the community to make it easier."

"Reach out to your neighbors, the elderly, those who are not savvy with technology, to assist them in registering for the process," said Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena.

Coronavirus vaccines are in high demand. More than 165,000 people registered in Harris County for a virtual waiting list last week. In Houston, an additional roughly 70,000 people registered online.

"The vaccine is scarce," said Williams. "We’re not getting as much as we want to."

Houston’s health department plans to give almost 12,000 2nd doses of the shot to recipients this coming week. Mayor Turner received his 2nd dose on Saturday.

"I just feel so much better taking the vaccine," said Turner. "We all need to do it. I would encourage people to do it, and not be reluctant."

Texas Department of State Health Services plans to distribute more than 520,000 vaccines this week. So far more than 2-million Texans have received their first dose, while about 410,000 have received both doses.