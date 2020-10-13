COVID-19 positivity rate is down in Houston, Harris County

Harris County Public Health is reporting 151,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harris County, including the city of Houston, with 2,063 deaths and 127,655 recoveries, as of Monday afternoon.

HCPH said the positivity rate stands at 5.8%. According to the tracking chart listed online, the positivity rate was 8.7% a month ago on September 5 and at 15.8% two months ago, on August 8.

THE LATEST: Coronavirus COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries in greater Houston area

Despite the decline, Harris County remains in red, a level 1 threat, meaning the Coronavirus is at its most severe threat level. The county asks that all residents stay home and work safe.

Harris County has remained in red since early June when the new color-coded risk system was introduced.

MORE: Harris County unveils COVID19 threat level system

Texas, however, has continued to reopen more businesses to 75% capacity, per Governor Abbott's orders three weeks ago.

The Houston Health Department’s latest warnings say that people can get the Coronavirus and the flu at the same time. They are now urging people to get their flu shot done as soon as possible.