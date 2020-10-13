Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 positivity rate is down in Houston, Harris County

The COVID-19 positivity rate is down to five percent for the city of Houston and 5.8 percent for Harris County.

HOUSTON - Harris County Public Health is reporting 151,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harris County, including the city of Houston, with 2,063 deaths and 127,655 recoveries, as of Monday afternoon. 

HCPH said the positivity rate stands at 5.8%. According to the tracking chart listed online, the positivity rate was 8.7% a month ago on September 5 and at 15.8% two months ago, on August 8.

Houston-area county judges react to Texas Governor's Executive order on reopening bars
Houston-area county judges react to Texas Governor's Executive order on reopening bars

Judge Lina Hidalgo says Harris County cannot responsibly have further reopenings until the virus is under control, striking a blow to bar industry in the county.

Despite the decline, Harris County remains in red, a level 1 threat, meaning the Coronavirus is at its most severe threat level. The county asks that all residents stay home and work safe. 

Harris County has remained in red since early June when the new color-coded risk system was introduced.

Texas, however, has continued to reopen more businesses to 75% capacity, per Governor Abbott's orders three weeks ago. 

The Houston Health Department’s latest warnings say that people can get the Coronavirus and the flu at the same time. They are now urging people to get their flu shot done as soon as possible. 

Bars in Texas can reopen Oct. 14 at 50% capacity, depends on each County Judge
Bars in Texas can reopen Oct. 14 at 50% capacity, depends on each County Judge

Each Texas County Judge has the power to opt in to allow bars and similar establishments to reopen under Gov. Abbott's new order.