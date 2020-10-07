Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Southern Liberty County
4
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 12:15 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Coastal Flood Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
Air Quality Alert
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Bars in Texas can reopen Oct. 14 at 50% capacity, depends on each County Judge

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

FILE: A patron at West Alabama Ice House opens a beer before Texas Governor Greg Abbotts order that all bars are to be closed at noon today in Houston, Texas on June 26, 2020.

AUSTIN - Bars in Texas can finally reopen after several months of being closed.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that the state will allow bars and similar establishments to open at 50% capacity in regions with low COVID-19 hospitalizations starting Wednesday, Oct. 14.

MORE: Governor Abbott says to watch his Facebook, teases announcement

Gov. Abbott did give the power to County Judges to opt their county into these openings provided they assist in enforcing health protocols with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

"Our state is prepared for these additional openings, but we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones," Gov. Abbott wrote in a statement.

He released the details of the executive order in a Facebook video on Wednesday afternoon after posting a teaser on Twitter.

Checklists for both bars and bar patrons have been added to Governor Abbott's Strike Force to Open Texas page on his website.

Also on Oct. 14, all counties where COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15% of hospital capacity can increase capacity to 75% at all businesses other than bars. 

With strict guidelines, visitors now allowed at nursing homes in Texas
slideshow

With strict guidelines, visitors now allowed at nursing homes in Texas

Visitors are now allowed at nursing homes and senior living facilities in Texas, but strict guidelines must be followed.

Reopening Texas: 75% capacity increase at retail stores, restaurants, gyms in most of state
slideshow

Reopening Texas: 75% capacity increase at retail stores, restaurants, gyms in most of state

Governor Greg Abbott announced that retail stores, restaurants and some other businesses in certain areas of Texas will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity.

The last wave of Texas reopenings happened on Sept. 21, when Gov. Abbott expanded capacity to 75% at all retail stores, restaurants, office buildings, manufacturers, museums, libraries, and gyms. 

Hospitals also returned to ordinary elective surgeries, and nursing homes and assisted-living centers allowed for visitors.