The integrity of the Harris County election process is under extreme scrutiny with legal proceedings underway in the first of 21 challenges seeking to toss out the midterm results and start over.

"I am here to support the truth coming out. All we are looking for is the truth," said Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, Houston icon and more recently, election integrity activist.

McIngvale was among the many citizens seeking in a court-of-law what they haven't gotten from Harris County leaders - a clear explanation for debilitating delays, malfunctions, and ballot shortages in the 2022 November election.

"I'm sure there were hundreds of others that were denied the right to vote because of paper shortages. Looks to me like it was gross negligence on the part of Harris County to get the paper out there. What's more basic than paper," said McIngvale.

Answers and accountability could come with the launch of judicial candidate Erin Lunceford's election challenge before visiting Judge David Peeples.

Lunceford, who lost by 2,743 votes, claims the ballot shortages in combination with a host of other irregularities will offer justification for a new election.

Holly Hansen, a political writer with the Texan and FOX 26 Contributor says Harris County Election officials clearly ignored at least one State guideline.

"It seems the County didn't use the State required formula for determining how much supplies were going to be sent to each polling location," said Hansen. "What they should have done is calculated 125 percent of turnout in the previous corresponding election. They did not do that. Seems they just determined a set amount for each location, irregardless of turnout."

In his opening argument, attorney Kevin Haynes defended Harris County calling the 2,743 vote margin of victory "massive" and labeling the demand for a new election "dangerous" and "unprecedented,"

Outside the courtroom, Lunceford attorney Andy Taylor was quick to counter, insisting the forthcoming evidence of electoral malfeasance will prove both "clear and convincing".

"There is nobody on trial here except the government. The government is the one here whose paper is being graded and it's very clear that they flunked the test and we are going to get a new election," said Taylor.