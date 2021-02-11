Could arctic blast affect the spread of Coronavirus in Houston?

The cold weather is usually an advantage for viruses, but in the case of COVID 19, the Houston Health Department says things are different.



"We had anticipated as we came out of the spring we had a little wave, you may remember back in March. There are many folks that say well when the weather gets warmer; we will not have to worry about this until the fall. Clearly, July showed us that is not the case at all," said Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Department. "Based on what we saw in July, I don’t think the weather has a lot to do with this virus."

Dr. Persse agrees with the CDC’s latest recommendation to wear a double mask. He emphasizes the importance of wearing the mask properly.



"Whether you are wearing one mask or two, it really does have to go over the nose. We see a lot of people unfortunately out and about wearing the mask under the nose. It belongs over the nose. We start with that, that would be a good step in the right direction."

Testing and vaccination operations might be affected due to the weather. The health department says people with appointments will be notified by the operator of the sites if there are any changes due to weather.