Costco recalls chicken from Foster Farms over possible plastic contamination

Check your freezer!

Some chicken patties sold at Costco have been recalled due to a possible plastic contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Foster Farms recalled around 148,000 pounds of its frozen chicken breast patties shipped to Costco warehouses in California, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. Officials said it's possible the product was sold at stores in states not yet listed.

The recall was issued because the chicken patties may contain hard pieces of plastic, according to the FSIS.

The recalled products were sold in 80-oz. plastic bags containing 20 pieces of chicken with a label that reads, "Chicken Patties Breaded, Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat." The products have an expiration date of Aug. 11, 2023.

The recalled products' establishment number is "P-33901" and lot code "3*2223**" on the back edge of the packaging, with "7527899724" under the barcode.

No injuries have yet been reported.

Customers who have purchased the recalled products are advised to throw it away or return to the store for a refund.

Questions can be directed to the Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-800-338-8051.