‘COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS’ joins virtual classroom with printable study guides for students

The Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning show “COSMOS” recently announced its return with a third season of the stellar series.

But this time, “COSMOS” will venture one step further into the unknown: the virtual classroom.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many parts of daily life — even schools and education. Students across the world are learning and studying at home in virtual classrooms.

As students adapt to their new environments, the “COSMOS” episode-by-episode educational discussion guide will serve as a companion piece to the show’s upcoming season, and as a great source of information for teachers, parents and students.

The digital guide can be printed and comes with an extensive curriculum and a letter which reads, “Dear Teacher, In the more than 40-year span of the three seasons of COSMOS and their companion books, by far the greatest source of gratification to us has been how many people have been inspired by COSMOS to study and teach science and to actually join the generations of scientific searchers.”

“Our fondest hope for this study guide is that it will lead to still more questions and attract your students to a life informed by the awesome power of the scientific perspective,” the letter continues.

The guide provides info ranging from the basic understanding of the scientific method to concepts as complex and as interesting as life in the universe.

Co-created by the legendary astronomer Carl Sagan and his executive producer-director wife Ann Druyan in 1980, “COSMOS” is a series that transports its global audience to the farthest reaches of the universe. The show examines the real stories of “forgotten searchers” who helped humans understand the universe and our place in it.

The third installment — “COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS” — hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, will continue the endeavor into the deepest parts of the universe and now will help students learn about science in a whole new way.

Download the printable study guide here.

“COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS” will make its premiere and network debut on FOX on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

