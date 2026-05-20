Corpus Christi woman sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for child pornography charges

The Brief A Corpus Christi woman received a 13-year federal prison sentence and 15 years of supervised release for exchanging child sexual abuse material online. Investigators tracked the uploaded illicit content to her residence in 2022 and found forensic evidence on her phone showing she discussed sexual fantasies involving children with multiple people. The woman remains in custody pending transfer to a federal facility and must register as a sex offender, with her financial restitution to be determined at a later date.



A 46-year-old Corpus Christi woman has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison after exchanging child pornography over the internet.

Melissa Sillers sentenced in Corpus Christi federal court

FILE - Handcuffs sitting on a table. (Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Image)

What we know:

A U.S. federal court has sentenced Melissa Sillers to 156 months in federal prison after she pleaded guilty on January 28, 2026.

When handing down the prison term, the federal court noted the increased harm that comes from those actively distributing this kind of material and the perpetual revictimization that occurs from it.

Details of the federal cybercrime investigation

(Photo by Donat SorokinTASS via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

The investigation into Sillers began Oct. 4, 2022, when authorities discovered CSAM had been uploaded onto the internet.

Law enforcement was able to identify her as the source of the content. Authorities obtained a search warrant for Sillers’s residence, where they located and seized her cell phone.

At the hearing, the court heard additional information regarding multiple online conversations that Sillers had with different people during which she exchanged child sexual abuse material.

Dig deeper:

A forensic examination revealed conversations between Sillers and various others during which they discussed sexual fantasies involving children and exchanged CSAM.

The examination showed she had distributed the material a month before her arrest.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of Corpus Christi Police Department.

Sex offender registration and next steps

What's next:

Sillers will serve 15 years on supervised release following the completion of her prison term. During that time, she will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict her access to children and the internet.

She will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

Restitution will be determined at a later date as Sillers has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.