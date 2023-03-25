Usually, police officers are stopping street racers, but these officers are getting in on the action.

A street racing arrest led to Houston Police Department officers taking part in a street race themselves, planned for Saturday evening at 11 p.m. at Highway 105 Speedway in Cleveland.

A few weeks ago, Houston was hosting the Y2K 2023 racers at a local drag strip, but many took the races took the races to the streets instead. Local Houston police became so busy a task force was put together to try and stop any street races.

Reports say one of the racers, Randy Seals, is well-known in the area and went out racing with some other people in North Houston. The group didn't know a Houston police officer infiltrated the group and there were drones overhead belonging to HPD.

Seals was arrested and spent 22 hours in Harris County Jail, says officials.

After his release, he reportedly challenged the Houston Police Officers Union to a race on Facebook.

"What better way to see if they wanna race with us than inviting them," said Seals. "Thirty minutes after I sent them a message they responded and said hey we accept. And they called me in about two hours and we talked for a good while and we worked it out. Built them a car in three days."

The conversation went on for several hours and a race was agreed on and planned for Saturday night at the Highway 105 Speedway, a dirt track.

Officials say they got twelve Crown Victorias, stripped them down, and equipped them with roll cages. One of the officers said he has never been in a race before but feels his Houston police experience with pursuits will give him an edge.

The race was so highly anticipated, people began arriving at the gates at 7:30 p.m. With the extra cars from the other races and the crowd, it was pushed back to around 11 p.m.