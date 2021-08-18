Convicted felon back behind bars, accused of shooting neighbors dog in face as children look on

The cute little dog named Cookie can be seen dancing on cell video.

"She was sweet and nice and everybody around here loved her," said Kayshala Allen, Cookie’s owner.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

Except for 33-year-old Charles Garner, police say.

Garner also lived at this apartment complex at 9601 West Montgomery.

"I was actually at work and I got a phone call from my cousin and she said someone shot my dog," Allen said.

"There was another dog that was a neighbors dog. He came up and was interacting with his dog in a way Mr. Garner didn’t like," said Harris County Chief Prosecutor Sean Teare. "He went into his apartment, pulled a handgun, and shot the neighbor’s dog in the face."

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

Teare says Garner shot Cookie in front of kids.

"When young children have to witness violence against people or animals, it’s something that’s very traumatic," Teare said.

Garner has been to prison three times and police say this isn’t the first time he’s taken aim against a defenseless dog,

"In his statement, he made to officers on the scene he shot at apparently this dog and other dogs in the past," Teare said.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Cookie’s injuries were so severe she had to be put down.

What would Allen say to Garner?

Advertisement

"He was lucky I wasn’t home, because he would have almost died," she said.