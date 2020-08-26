Consumer Alert: Texas companies are being scammed into sending free goods

Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued a consumer alert to Texans and Texas companies to exercise caution with any purchase order claiming to come from a state agency.

The Scam

An entitiy poses as state agency and sends out a purchase orders for goods. The company receiving the fraudulent purchase order then processes the order, ships the goods and never receives payment from the scammers.

Statement from Attorney General Paxton:

“All Texans should be aware of unsolicited purchase orders and requests from fraudsters impersonating leaders in their government. This is a scam that deceitful individuals are using to enrich themselves at the expense of hardworking citizens. My office has a long history of pursuing those who attempt to defraud Texans and we stand ready to assist anyone harmed by these schemes.”

The office of the Texas Attorney General is urging companies to make sure all purchase order claims are verified through direct contact with said agency.