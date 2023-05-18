Construction to begin soon on historic River Oaks Theater

article

The historic River Oaks Theater will soon be undergoing a full facelift by Culinary Khacepts.

Culinary Khancepts, a locally-owned hospitality group took over the lease last year, and will be giving the space a full facelift, while still paying homage to the origins of the theater.

The theater will get a full kitchen featuring an exquisite in-theater dining experience along with a carefully curated wine and cocktail menu.

"We are honored to bring back one of Houston’s most iconic entertainment venues. The River Oaks Theater will not only offer the best of art house films but will also bring live performances to the venue for theatre arts enthusiasts to enjoy. We felt as Houston’s only owned and operated cinema companies that it was our duty to save this masterpiece. We look forward to serving our community with the best-in-class cinema experiences," said Omar Khan, President and CEO of River Oaks Theater.

"The last year was spent working through design, city approvals, historical preservation, landlord coordination of building improvements, including a brand-new roof and prepping the theater for a sprinkler system," says Khan.

With the launch of construction, and to support historic buildings, River Oaks Theater Inc. will donate the existing seats to Friends of River Oaks Theater. The group will handle the sale of the

cinema seats, so the community can own a piece of its history. Seats are available now for presale by clicking here.

To keep up with the latest information, click here and you can sign up for updates.