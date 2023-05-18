Netflix is always adding new shows and movies to its library, and June 2023 is no exception.

Here are some of the shows that will be available to stream on Netflix in June:

Coming to Netflix in June 2023 TBD

Black Mirror (Season 6) Netflix Original – After four years, Black Mirror is back for more disturbing dystopian stories. Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, and Ben Barnes headline the cast for this season

Break Point (Part 2) Netflix Original – More episodes of the sports documentary series following Tennis.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1st

A Beautiful Life (2023) Netflix Original – A young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer in this Danish drama.

A Long Way to Come Home (2022) – Indonesian drama.

About Last Night (2014) – Kevin Hart headlines this ensemble romantic comedy.

Forever My Girl (2018) – Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe stars in this comedy musical about a country star returning home to the love he left behind.

Funny People (2009) – Ensemble comedy starring Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen.

Hanna (2011) – Action drama about a sixteen-year-old girl who was raised by her father to be the perfect assassin. Stars Saoirse Ronan and Cate Blanchett. Directed by Joe Wright.

Kicking & Screaming (2005) – Will Ferrell stars in this family feature film about a man taking over as coach on his son’s soccer team.

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 1) Netflix Original – Many legendary realms have suddenly combined into one, but their union is unstable in this new LEGO entry exclusively on Netflix.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) – DreamWorks animation movie.

Nanny McPhee (2005) – Family comedy about Cedric Brown having to look after several unruly kids and employs the help of a magical Nanny.

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) – Return of Emma Thompson as the magical Nanny who arrives to help a young mother run a family farm.

Rise of the Guardians (2012) – Animated family fantasy movie.

Spider-Man (2002) – Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man adaptation starring Toby Maguire and Willem Dafoe.

Stuart Little (2000) – Michael J. Fox voices a little mouse who is adopted into a new loving (?) family.

Surf’s Up (2007) – Animated movie from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The Choice (2016) – Romantic drama about Travis and Gabby first meeting as neighbors in a small coastal town and winding up in a relationship that is tested by life’s most defining events. Stars Teresa Palmer and Tom Welling.

The Courier (2019) – A motorcycle courier must fend off a series of henchmen when she stalls the assassination attempt of a key witness by a callous crime boss. Stars Olga Kurylenko and Gary Oldman.

The Days (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Japanese series that tracks the events of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The Five-Year Engagement (2012) – Jason Segal writes and stars in this rom-com from director Nicholas Stoller.

The Mick (Seasons 1-2) – Fox comedy series starring Kaitlin Olson. About a hard-living, foul-mouthed, cigarette-smoking woman who moves to affluent Greenwich, CT to raise the spoiled kids of her wealthy sister.

Unleashed (2005) – British action movie starring Jet Li and Morgan Freeman.

We’re the Millers (2013) – Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston headline this comedy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

It’s Me Against You: The Mystery of Spellbound School (Season 1) – Italian kids series.

Manifest (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The final batch of episodes for the Netflix revival season of Manifest will see the Death Date headed for all of the remaining Flight 828 passengers.

Missed Connections (2023) Netflix Original – Filipino romantic comedy.

Rich in Love 2 (2023) Netflix Original – Portuguese romantic comedy.

Scoop (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian crime drama series about the shocking murder of a journalist that leads a crime reporter to fight for justice.

Valeria (Season 3) Netflix Original – Spanish comedy drama.

Vortex (Season 1) – French science fiction series about a man who reconnects with his dead wife through a glitch in virtual reality.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5th

Barracuda Queens (Season 1) Netflix Original – Inspired by true events, this new Swedish series follows a group of young women in the 90s who commit burglaries in an attempt to rebel.

Ben 10 (Seasons 1-4) – Return of the Cartoon Network series

Stronger (2017) – Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany star in this tear-jerking drama about a victim of the Boston Marathon bombing helping the police track down the killers while recovering.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 6th

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 4 – Bridlewoodstock) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust (2022) – German historical documentary examines how and why thousands of ordinary Germans carried out the atrocities they did.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 7th

Arnold (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docuseries on Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Love is Blind: Brazil (Season 3) Netflix Original – Reality dating series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 8th

Never Have I Ever (Season 4) Netflix Original – Final season of the teen-comedy series.

Tour de France: Unchained (Season 1) Netflix Original – Box to Box Films is back with a new docu-series looking at the most recent globally renowned cycling race, the Tour de France.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 9th

The Playing Card Killer / Baraja: La Firma Del Asesino (Limited Series) Netflix Original – True-crime Spanish language docuseries.

Bloodhounds (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean action drama about three friends working for a benevolent moneylender who bands together to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.

Human Resources (Season 2) Netflix Original – The final season of the Big Mouth spin-off with special guests including Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, Eugene Levy, and Sam Richardson.

Tex Mex Motors (Season 1) Netflix Original – Junkers turn into jewels when they’re in the hands of these pros, who bring cars from Mexico to El Paso for radical restorations in this lively series.

The Wonder Weeks (2023) Netflix Original – Dutch comedy.

This World Can’t Tear Me Down (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian animated comedy series.

You Do You (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish romantic comedy from director Cemal Alpan and starring Ahsen Eroğlu and Ozan Dolunay.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 12th

Tom and Jerry Tales (Seasons 1-2) – Classic animated Warner Bros. Animation series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 13th

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 14th

Our Planet II (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Documentary series presented by Sir David Attenborough.

The Surrogacy (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican drama about a woman becoming entangled with an affluent family having being coerced into surrogacy.

When Missing Turns to Murder (Season 1) – Shaun Dooley is in this British documentary series looking into missing persons cases turns awry.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 16th

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023) Netflix Original – The popular manga series will be adapted in this new movie supervised by Yūki Tabata about Asta, a boy who was born with no magic who aims to become the Wizard King.

Extraction 2 (2023) Netflix Original – The return of Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake. This is the long-awaited high-octane sequel that sees him recruited for another job.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 19th

Not Quite Narwhal (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kids animated series.

Take Care of Maya (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on Maya Kowalski, who was admitted to a children’s hospital after discovering she had a rare illness.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 21st

Madre de alquiler (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican drama about motherhood.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 22nd

Glamorous (Season 1) Netflix Original – The story of Marco Mejia, a gender-nonconforming queer young man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.

Let’s Get Divorced (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese rom-com series.

Sleeping Dog (Season 1) Netflix Original – German crime mystery series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 23rd

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (2023) Netflix Original – South African action movie.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 3) Netflix Original – Latest entry in the newest Pokémon series.

The Perfect Find (2023) Netflix Original – Romantic comedy about a woman whose fashion career hits a snag after falling for a younger coworker. Starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers.

Through My Window: Across the Sea (2023) Netflix Original – The hit Spanish romance movie returns in this sequel with Ares moving to Stockholm to study and coming to terms with his long-distance relationship.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 28th

Delete (Season 1) Netflix Original – Thai mystery thriller series.

Run Rabbit Run (2023) Netflix Original – Sarah Snook stars in this thriller about a fertility doctor who has her values challenged and must confront a ghost from her past when she notices strange behavior from her young daughter.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 29th

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese romance anime series.

The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 1) Netflix Original – Split into two halves (the second volume arrives in July) will mark Henry Cavill’s final outing in this fantasy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 30th

Nimona (2023) Netflix Original – When a knight in a futuristic, medieval world is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona — a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he's sworn to destroy.

Is It Cake, Too? (Season 2) Netflix Original – Mikey Day is back to ask contestants whether what they’re looking at is cake or not.

