Conroe police are investigating the deadly shooting of a juvenile and injury of another on Saturday.

Around 11:23 p.m., authorities arrived at 1410 Cordoba Court after reports from a called about a shooting and found a juvenile male dead, two houses away.

Five to seven juveniles and young men showed up at the caller's home to buy drugs when the suspects showed up armed, according to police. Gunfire was exchanged between the caller and suspects.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Investigators initially learned two other juveniles arrived at the Conroe HCA hospital emergency room. They were interviewed at the hospital and were detained after officers discovered they were involved.

One of the minors had a gunshot wound to the face and was being treated at the hospital.

Conroe police are continuing to investigate and are following further leads which could lead to more charges being filed.