A Conroe ISD high school coach is behind bars Wednesday after authorities say he sent ‘explicit' texts and pictures with undercover officers posing as teenagers.

Deputies with the Harris County Constable Pct. 1 say Joseph Johnson, 30, was arrested Wednesday at Caney Creek High School's parking lot following a five-month-long investigation.

Undercover officers, posing as 14 and 16-year-old girls reportedly started talking online with Johnson on social media exchanging texts between September and October.

During the texts, officials say Johnson sent explicit images and videos of his private parts to the teenagers. The communication between Johnson and the officers (under the guise of teenagers) remained in progress up until his arrest Wednesday.

School officials tell FOX 26 Johnson started his career as head coach and a history teacher at Caney Creek High School in August 2020. Before that, And according to investigators, "Johnson may have had some form of relationship with former students."

A $250,000 bond has been set for the 30-year-old, currently facing charges for Online Solicitation of a Minor, but could be facing additional charges.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Caney Creek High School's principal, Dr. Jeff Stichler issued the following statement:

Over the next few days, you will likely see and hear news reports regarding our school. I wanted you to hear directly from me accurate information about what has happened. Joseph Johnson, a history teacher and baseball coach at Caney Creek High School, was arrested today by the Harris County Pct. One Constable’s Office. He has been charged with online solicitation of a minor. Mr. Johnson was hired on August 4, 2020, and we are working through our processes to put him on administrative leave effective immediately.



I want to assure you that Caney Creek High School and Conroe ISD are committed to providing a safe learning environment for your children.

Anyone with any information related to this case or any other relevant information, as well as any other victims of Johnson's, are urged to contact the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-222-4929.