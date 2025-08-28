Conroe deadly motorcycle crash: Authorities identify victim killed in North Freeway crash

The Brief The Conroe Police Department has released additional information following a deadly crash on Thursday afternoon. Officials said the motorcycle crash occurred in the 500 block of North Freeway just before 12:30 p.m. When authorities arrived, they found a motorcycle rider, later identified as 20-year-old Santiago Bettini, unresponsive and ejected from his motorcycle.



The Conroe Police Department has released additional information following a deadly crash on Thursday afternoon.

Officials identify victim killed in Conroe motorcycle crash

What we know:

Officials said the motorcycle crash occurred in the 500 block of North Freeway just before 12:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found a motorcycle rider, later identified as 20-year-old Santiago Bettini, unresponsive and ejected from his motorcycle.

Officials said Conroe Police Officers, along with TXDOT workers on scene, initiated life-saving measures until Conroe Fire and EMS arrived.

However, Bettini was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. The motorcycle clipped the back of a Nissan Altima, which caused the rider to be ejected before striking the back of a Texas Department of Transportation barrier truck.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Dig deeper:

After the crash initially occurred, a Conroe Police officer was struck by a vehicle while responding to the crash scene. Click here for the latest coverage on that incident.

What they're saying:

In a news release, Conroe police said, "The Conroe Police Department and Chief Buckholtz extend sincere condolences and prayers to all individuals involved in this tragic incident."