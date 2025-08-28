Conroe deadly motorcycle crash: Authorities identify victim killed in North Freeway crash
CONROE, Texas - The Conroe Police Department has released additional information following a deadly crash on Thursday afternoon.
Officials identify victim killed in Conroe motorcycle crash
What we know:
Officials said the motorcycle crash occurred in the 500 block of North Freeway just before 12:30 p.m.
When authorities arrived, they found a motorcycle rider, later identified as 20-year-old Santiago Bettini, unresponsive and ejected from his motorcycle.
Officials said Conroe Police Officers, along with TXDOT workers on scene, initiated life-saving measures until Conroe Fire and EMS arrived.
However, Bettini was pronounced dead on the scene.
An initial investigation revealed that a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. The motorcycle clipped the back of a Nissan Altima, which caused the rider to be ejected before striking the back of a Texas Department of Transportation barrier truck.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
Dig deeper:
After the crash initially occurred, a Conroe Police officer was struck by a vehicle while responding to the crash scene. Click here for the latest coverage on that incident.
What they're saying:
In a news release, Conroe police said, "The Conroe Police Department and Chief Buckholtz extend sincere condolences and prayers to all individuals involved in this tragic incident."
The Source: Information from the Conroe Police Department.