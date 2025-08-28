Montgomery County: Conroe officer struck while heading to fatal I-45 crash, police say

The Brief A fatal crash was reported early Wednesday afternoon on northbound I-45. An officer heading to the crash was struck by a separate vehicle. The officer's injuries were not life-threatening. Details of the initial crash are limited at this time.



A Conroe Police officer was struck by a vehicle while en route to a fatal accident, according to officials.

Conroe crash: Officer struck while on motorcycle

What we know:

Police were initially responding to a deadly crash in the northbound lanes of the North Freeway close to West Santa Fe Street.

Police say Conroe Officer J. Dugas was on a motorcycle, following other emergency units that were heading to the scene. Authorities were going west on North Loop 336,

While at the intersection with Interstate 45, Officer Dugas was reportedly struck by a Ford F-150. The crash caused the officer to be ejected from his bike, causing the bike to hit another vehicle.

Ofc. Dugas was still able to call for help, according to police. The drivers of the other vehicles stayed at the scene and helped the officer.

Other first responders came to help, and Ofc. Dugas was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Details about the initial crash are unavailable at this time.