Connor Hilton murder case: Defense witness claims acne medication caused psychosis

Connor Hilton murder case: Defense witness claims medication caused psychosis

What we know:

During a hearing on Monday, a witness for the defense team, Dr. James Douglas Bremner, said in his opinion, a medication for acne, called isotretinoin, marketed as Accutane, caused or contributed to Hilton's mental state. The defense said Hilton has been taking the medicine to treat acne that caused large, painful cysts and bleeding across his body. He had been on the medication since July 2022, and on the day of the shootings, he took four 80-milligram pills - which was more than what was prescribed.

What is Accutane?

According to Cleveland Clinic, Accutane is "a type of retinoid medication that treats severe acne."

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the medicine has also been linked to mood changes, depression, personality shifts, and thoughts of suicide and homicide in some users. However, the FDA reported the cases were rare.

The backstory:

According to court documents, authorities were called out to a home at 1805 La Salle Street, just before 9 p.m. on December 23, 2023. That's after authorities received a 911 call from someone who was hiding in a bathroom, heard two gunshots, and said there were other people inside the home.

When authorities arrived, they approached Hilton, who was said to be visibly distraught, and was asked if anyone was hurt.

According to court documents, Hilton nodded his head indicating yes, and the officer asked who was hurt. Hilton then held up his hand with two fingers extended, motioned toward the home, and said there were two teenagers inside that he believed were dead.

Officers went inside the home, they found the 911 caller and was escorted out. The witness told police he reported hearing Hilton walk by the bathroom door crying and stated, "What have I done?"

Court documents stated that when officers went back into the home, they found 18-year-old Ethan Riley on the floor and saw another teen lying on his back toward the rear of the home.

Officers said it appeared that both Riley and the other teen did have gunshot wounds to their heads.

Riley later died from his injuries while the second teen was severely wounded.

What's next:

The judge in the case will rule on Tuesday on whether or not the research and testimony of Bremner can be used in determining guilt or innocence.

Trial date for Hilton is scheduled for September 8.