Congressman Al Green tests positive for COVID-19

By
Published 
Updated 8:52AM
Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, speaks with reporters at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pa., on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Congressman Al Green says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Congressman Green said he tested positive on Monday morning and is experiencing mild symptoms.

He says he is vaccinated, and he encourages those who are eligible to receive their vaccine and booster as well.

Read Congressman Green’s full statement: 

"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, my symptoms are mild and I am grateful to be vaccinated with a boost. I will be isolating at home, following all recommendations of my physician, and look forward to making a full recovery. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get their vaccine and booster as soon as possible."

Congressman Green is the latest of several public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last month including Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Dr. Peter Hotez, Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, and Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.