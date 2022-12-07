Congressman Al Green to host webinar to minority owned businesses, entrepreneurs
HOUSTON - U.S. Congressman Al Green announced he would be hosting a webinar to help small minority-owned businesses.
This webinar will feature both HCC and the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) and will provide an update on MBDA legislation. It will be held on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.
The purpose of the webinar is for entrepreneurs who are either established or planning to grow their businesses.
This session will provide services such as:
- Procurement assistance
- Access to markets
- One-on-one business consulting
- Strategic services (facilitation to minority certification, referral to service providers, marketing strategy, etc.)
- Invitation to trainings, seminars, and events
In order to be eligible to register, you must be a minority-owned business of 3 or more years and $500,000 in annual revenue are targeted clients.
The flyer states that high-growth industries, such as green technology, clean energy, health care, construction, infrastructure, and broadband technology are also eligible for this program.
To register in advance, click here.
For more information on the webinar or Congressman Al Green, click here or call 713-383-9234.