Congress expected to pass second COVID-19 relief bill on Monday

Congress is finally expected to pass a second COVID-19 relief bill Monday worth $900 billion. President Trump says he will sign it.

This bill comes as pandemic unemployment benefits and the CDC national eviction moratorium is about to expire in days. Millions of people are struggling to pay their bills and face losing their homes.

The new bill includes an extra $300 a week for 10 weeks in unemployment benefits. It also continues the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation for 11 more weeks for people whose state benefits have run out.

For those who are self-employed, freelance, or work part-time workers, the bill extends Pandemic Unemployment Assistance so they may collect benefits they might not ordinarily qualify for. Some self-employed and gig workers may also qualify for an additional $100 a week.

The bill also provides for $600 stimulus checks for individuals making up to $75,000 a year, and $1,200 for couples making up to $150,000 a year, plus an extra $600 per child. People who earn more than those amounts may qualify for smaller stimulus checks.

The Omni Calculator offers another Stimulus Check Calculator to help you determine who much stimulus money you might receive.

As millions of people face eviction for back owed rent, the bill also includes $25 billion in rental assistance, extends the deadlines for CARES Act money to be used, and extends the national eviction moratorium one month through January.

The measure also has money for movie theaters, live venues, schools, and businesses.

Once the bill is signed, stimulus checks and the extra unemployment money are expected to start being paid in early January.